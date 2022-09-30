David Babayan Visited Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School in Los Angeles

On September 29, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School in Los Angeles and met with teachers and students there, the Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister highly appreciated the role of the School in the maintenance of the Armenian identity, national education and development of inter-cultural dialogue, noting that the traditions and curricula of the educational institution are exemplary.

David Babayan also answered the questions of the participants.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan participated in the meeting.