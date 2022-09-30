Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Geneva

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Geneva on October 2, the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Despite the Azerbaijani provocations, the Armenian side will participate in the meeting. Thus, the statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan that Armenia is attempting to disrupt the negotiations are groundless. Armenia demonstrates a constructive approach in achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus as before and expects the same from Azerbaijan", the ministry said.