Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Artsakh athlete Vasak Barseghyan won a bronze medal in the 70 kg weight category at the 2022 IMMAF European Championships held in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, from September 27 to October 1.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Daniel Mkrtchyan, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress", detailing that the athletes from Artsakh defeated the representatives of the Czech Republic and Germany.

"Unfortunately, in a fight with a Portuguese competitor, our athlete was injured, unable to continue the fight for a higher result," added D. Mkrtchyan.