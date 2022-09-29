Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a press release.

September 29, 2022, 17:41 Armenian PM, CSTO Secretary General discuss situation in region

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister, who is the incumbent Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council, took place within the framework of the CSTO mission’s work in Armenia.

Secretary General Zas briefed PM Pashinyan on the preliminary results of the mission, and the mission’s work and the current situation in the region were comprehensively discussed.

The CSTO Secretary General arrived in Armenia for a monitoring mission following the Azerbaijani attacks.