Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to hold joint special forces exercise 'Caucasian Eagle' in October

Colonel General Kerim Veliyev, chief of the General Staff of Azerbaijan, met with Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, commander of the Georgian Defense Forces, as part of a visit to Tbilisi, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Azerbaijani media reports, during the meeting the importance of joint exercises, conferences and trainings in a bilateral format, as well as in the trilateral format Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, and within NATO was stressed. The preparations for holding joint exercises of special forces "Caucasian Eagle 2022" in October this year with the participation of military men of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, as well as the organization of high level computerized command and staff exercises "Eternity-2023" and "Caucasian Eagle 2023" were discussed.

The sides discussed peace and security issues in the region, the current situation and prospects for military cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting they exchanged views on the security of regional economic projects, further expansion of cooperation in military-technical, military-educational, military-medical and other spheres.