The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the names of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed in action when Azerbaijani troops attacked their positions on September 28.

September 29, 2022, 17:10 MOD announces names of Armenia soldiers who died on Wednesday

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The fallen troops are Lt. Colonel Nahapet Margaryan, Sergeant Hovhannes Sukiasyan and Private Edward Hovhannisyan.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of loss and offers condolences to the families, friends and comrades of the fallen troops,” the ministry said.