Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Military

MOD announces names of Armenia soldiers who died on Wednesday

The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the names of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed in action when Azerbaijani troops attacked their positions on September 28.

MOD announces names of Armenia soldiers who died on Wednesday

MOD announces names of Armenia soldiers who died on Wednesday

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The fallen troops are Lt. Colonel Nahapet Margaryan, Sergeant Hovhannes Sukiasyan and Private Edward Hovhannisyan.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of loss and offers condolences to the families, friends and comrades of the fallen troops,” the ministry said.


     

Politics

Armenian PM, CSTO Secretary General discuss situation in region

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a press release.

All news from section

David Babayan was Bestowed the Freedom Award

The 2022 ANCA-Western Region Awards Gala took place in Los Angeles, at which Minister of Foreign Affairs...

Artsakh FM delivers lecture in University of California

On September 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan delivered a lecture...

Artsakh FM David Babayan met with Montebello Mayor Kimberly Ann Cobos-Cawthorne

On September 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the city...

‘Our position is clear, Azerbaijani forces must withdraw from territory of Armenia’ – PM Pashinyan

On September 28 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in Armenia’s territory resorted to...

Artsakh FM participates in ceremony of signing Declaration of Friendship between cities of Martouni and Glendale

On September 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with Mayor...

Economy

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.21 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...

Society

Despite many problems, people continue to live in this thousand-year-old village. Ruben Vardanyan visited Mushkapat

Public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited the Mushkapat community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

All news from section

Ceremony dedicated to the memory of the martyrs of the Third Artsakh War held at the Stepanakert Memorial Complex

Today, on September 27, on the anniversary of the Third Artsakh War, a ceremony dedicated to the memory...

President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the memorial events dedicated to the victims of the 44-day war

On September 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by a group of high-ranking...

A cross procession held in Stepanakert

On September 27, with the participation of thousands of citizens, in memory of the martyred heroes of...

Wizz Air launches Rome-Yerevan-Rome flights

On Monday, Wizz Air started operating flights on the route Rome-Yerevan- Rome.

Two years after 44-Day War, Azerbaijan still continues aggressive actions against Artsakh and Armenia

Two years ago, on September 27th, Armenians woke up to news that Azerbaijan is attacking Artsakh. Although...

"Luso Khoran" Monument erected in Stepanakert Memorial Complex

A monument named "Luso Khoran" has been erected in the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, dedicated to the...

Military

MOD announces names of Armenia soldiers who died on Wednesday

The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the names of the three Armenian soldiers who were killed in action when Azerbaijani troops attacked their positions on September 28.

All news from section

Government to call up more reservists for trainings

The government of Armenia approved the decision to hold regular planned military trainings based on the...

No change in situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian Defense Ministry

There was no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 11:00 today.

India to supply arms and ammunition to Armenia worth around $244 mln

India will supply ammunition to Armenia, The Economic Times reports.

3 Armenian soldiers killed in Azerbaijani shelling

Three Armenian soldiers were killed when Azerbaijani armed forces opened mortar and large-caliber fire...

France to send delegation to Armenia to assess current situation resulting from latest Azeri aggression

A French delegation will be sent to Armenia to assess the current situation on borders, French Defense...

Missing Armenian soldier found alive

Private Samvel G. Antanyan, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces who was missing in action since...

Armenian PM, CSTO Secretary General discuss situation in region
Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to hold joint special forces exercise 'Caucasian Eagle' in October
MOD announces names of Armenia soldiers who died on Wednesday
Greece: Turkey has no right to blatantly violate international law and threaten war
David Babayan was Bestowed the Freedom Award
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

All news from section

Photos

A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

All news from section

Intentional destruction of cultural heritage sites by Azerbaijan is challenge to whole mankind – FM Mirzoyan

Zakar Keshishyan's concert held in Stepanakert

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

Sport

A chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters has started in Stepanakert

All news from section

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Diaspora

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

All news from section

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

International

Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to hold joint special forces exercise 'Caucasian Eagle' in October

All news from section

Greece: Turkey has no right to blatantly violate international law and threaten war

US engaging at multiple levels to reinforce the need to de-escalate and to disengage

Erdogan: If Putin is up to something, he will do so

Most Read

month

week

day

Search