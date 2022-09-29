Greece's Foreign Ministry reacted to a statement by Turkey's National Security Council.

September 29, 2022, 16:44 Greece: Turkey has no right to blatantly violate international law and threaten war

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Greece has no claims against Turkey and is in favor of dialogue based on international law. However, if necessary, it will protect its legitimate interests and rights, the ministry added, news.am informs.

Earlier, Ankara called on the countries supporting Greece's actions in the Aegean Sea "to be guided by common sense.

The Turkish Security Council said in a statement that circles calling for Greece to deploy weapons on islands with demilitarized status should be guided by common sense. The Council also called on the U.S. to cancel its decision to lift the arms embargo on Cyprus, which contradicts the spirit of the alliance (NATO).