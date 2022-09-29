The 2022 ANCA-Western Region Awards Gala took place in Los Angeles, at which Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan was bestowed the Freedom Award.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister expressed his gratitude to the Hay Dat for highly appreciating his modest work and stressed that he would continue to serve the Homeland and the state.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan participated in the event.