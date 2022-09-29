The United States is engaging at multiple levels to reinforce the need to de-escalate the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

September 29, 2022, 14:54 US engaging at multiple levels to reinforce the need to de-escalate and to disengage

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: He said that the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Ambassador Philip Reeker has been actively engaged with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts. “Ambassador Reeker has been actively engaged with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts. He was, of course, up in New York City last week with us, with the Secretary. He took part in the trilateral meeting he had – we had with Armenia and Azerbaijan. He’s recently been in the South Caucasus, meeting in person with senior officials there. So he’s been deeply engaged in this”, Ned Price said.

He also said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also engaged with his foreign minister counterparts. “The Secretary has also engaged at the leader level with Armenia and Azerbaijan. So we are engaging at multiple levels, through multiple channels, to reinforce the need to de-escalate and to disengage”.