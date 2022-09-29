Erdogan: If Putin is up to something, he will do so

If Putin is up to something, he will do so, Turkish President Recep Erdogan said, news.am informs, citing Anadolu.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, the holding of a referendum on the accession to Russia of "some occupied regions of Ukraine, and Russia's decision to partially mobilize is worrying."

He noted that such events make it difficult to try to revive the diplomatic process and also lead to deepening instability. "If Mr. Putin I know is up to something, he will do it," he said, expressing hope that diplomatic efforts will intensify. "The price of nuclear war is tragic. It's not so much to talk about as it is to even think about. I believe that the most correct way is a diplomatic solution to this issue."

Erdogan said he intends to hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss the situation in detail. "(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy is asking for our help in connection with these four regions. That is, he wants us to discuss this issue with Mr. Putin and change his mind," he said, recalling a phone conversation with the Ukrainian leader on Wednesday, Sept. 28.