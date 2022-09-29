Despite many problems, people continue to live in this thousand-year-old village. Ruben Vardanyan visited Mushkapat

Public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan visited the Mushkapat community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruben Vardanyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"We visited Mushkapat, which is one of the oldest villages in Artsakh. The tombstones of the old cemetery prove that Armenians have lived here for thousands of years. One of them is at least 700 years old, on which the Armenian script is visible. This, moreover, is not the oldest, but the oldest tombstone left standing. Many tombstones have already been covered with a thick layer of soil and are not visible.

The Surb Astsvatsatsin Church, built in the 13th century, has been preserved in Mushkapat. Years ago, our foundation renovated the church with the funds of a philanthropist originally from Mushkapat and with the support of the Artsakh Government.

It is important for us to preserve our deep roots, and for this we need to make sure that the village with a thousand-year history, where people live despite many problems, continues to live,” he said, in particular.