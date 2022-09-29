Artsakh FM David Babayan met with Montebello Mayor Kimberly Ann Cobos-Cawthorne

On September 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the city of Montebello, State of California, USA. First, the Minister visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims. Then, David Babayan had a meeting with Montebello Mayor Kimberly Ann Cobos-Cawthorne. Representatives of the city authorities participated in the meeting as well, the Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: A range of issues related to the Montebello-Artsakh relations were discussed during the meeting. Minister Babayan stressed that the people of Artsakh consider important the relations with Montebello, appreciating in this context the twin-city agreement between Stepanakert and Montebello, which has played a significant role in the development of bilateral relations for years.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan participated in the meeting.