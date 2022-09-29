On September 28 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in Armenia’s territory resorted to provocation and launched attacks in the direction of Armenian units who were conducting engineering works in the territory of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the beginning of today’s Cabinet meeting.

September 29, 2022, 11:36 ‘Our position is clear, Azerbaijani forces must withdraw from territory of Armenia’ – PM Pashinyan

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Yesterday, the Azerbaijani armed forces made another provocation in the south-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and launched attacks in the direction of our unit that was conducting engineering works. This is another manifestation of the Azerbaijani aggression, moreover, I must note that these engineering works have been conducted in Armenia’s territory, and the Azerbaijani units, that attacked, were also in the territory of Armenia. This is the continuation of the aggression, the territory of Armenia is occupied. Our position is definite and unequivocal that the Azerbaijani armed forces must withdraw from the territory of Armenia”, the PM stated.

He also said that the government has started a large-scale process of armed forces reforms and stated that with such provocations Azerbaijan is just trying to do so that Armenia will not have a chance to carry out its Army reforms.