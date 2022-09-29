Artsakh FM participates in ceremony of signing Declaration of Friendship between cities of Martouni and Glendale

On September 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with Mayor of Glendale Ardashes (Ardy) Kassakhian and representatives of the City Council, the Foreign Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Minister Babayan expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Glendale and the city authorities for always keeping Artsakh in the focus of attention and emphasized that it was highly appreciated by the people of Artsakh.

On the same day, Minister Babayan participated in the ceremony of signing the Declaration of Friendship between the cities of Martouni and Glendale.

David Babayan noted the importance of cooperation between Martouni and Glendale in social-economic, humanitarian and moral terms. The Minister added that the cooperation with Glendale would definitely have a positive impact on the development of the regional center of Martouni.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan also participated in the meeting and the ceremony of signing the Declaration.