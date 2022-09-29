India will supply ammunition to Armenia, The Economic Times reports.

September 29, 2022, 10:36 India to supply arms and ammunition to Armenia worth around $244 mln

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The governments signed a number of contracts for the supply of arms and ammunition to Armenia earlier this month.

It is estimated that weapons worth around 244 million dollars will be supplied to Armenia over the coming months.

Sources told ET that the order includes the first-ever export of the indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers that are already in service with the Indian Army.

India will also supply anti-tank rockets as well as a range of ammunition to Armenia under the deal.