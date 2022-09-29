Artsakhpress

Peace cannot be forced – EU’s Special Representative comments on latest Azeri provocation on border with Armenia

European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, has commented on the September 28 provocation of Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia, as a result of which 3 Armenian servicemen were killed.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today there were again reports of three Armenian soldiers killed and one Azerbaijani wounded. These and many other senseless victims feed hate and instability. Security is only truly possible if borders are respected and troops don’t face each other at close distances. Peace cannot be forced”, he tweeted.


     

European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, has commented on the September 28 provocation of Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia, as a result of which 3 Armenian servicemen were killed.

Ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan is clear disrespect towards calls of international community, UNSC members - Armenia MFA

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on the violation of the ceasefire regime...

US Senators Menendez and Rubio introduce resolution condemning Azerbaijan military aggression against Armenia

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and senior member Marco Rubio (R-FL)...

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary presents details from meeting with Azerbaijani presidential aide

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan presented details from his meeting held...

Macron demands Aliyev to respect Armenia’s territorial integrity

President of France Emmanuel Macron reiterated his demand on respecting Armenia’s territorial integrity...

Armenia Security Council chief, Azerbaijan president aide meet at White House, discuss peaceful settlement process

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, met with the Azerbaijan presidential...

Armenian Ombudswoman briefs CoE Secretary General on Azerbaijan crimes against Armenian POWs, fallen soldiers

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Kristinne Grigoryan, on Tuesday met with the Secretary General...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.21 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...

Ceremony dedicated to the memory of the martyrs of the Third Artsakh War held at the Stepanakert Memorial Complex

Today, on September 27, on the anniversary of the Third Artsakh War, a ceremony dedicated to the memory of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Motherland was held at the 'Luso Khoran' monument installed in the Stepanakert Memorial Complex.

President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the memorial events dedicated to the victims of the 44-day war

On September 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by a group of high-ranking...

A cross procession held in Stepanakert

On September 27, with the participation of thousands of citizens, in memory of the martyred heroes of...

Wizz Air launches Rome-Yerevan-Rome flights

On Monday, Wizz Air started operating flights on the route Rome-Yerevan- Rome.

Two years after 44-Day War, Azerbaijan still continues aggressive actions against Artsakh and Armenia

Two years ago, on September 27th, Armenians woke up to news that Azerbaijan is attacking Artsakh. Although...

"Luso Khoran" Monument erected in Stepanakert Memorial Complex

A monument named "Luso Khoran" has been erected in the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, dedicated to the...

Moment of silence to be declared in Stepanakert on September 27, at 11:00

A moment of silence will be declared in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert on September 27, at 11:00, in...

3 Armenian soldiers killed in Azerbaijani shelling

Three Armenian soldiers were killed when Azerbaijani armed forces opened mortar and large-caliber fire on Armenian positions in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on September 28 starting 18:00, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

France to send delegation to Armenia to assess current situation resulting from latest Azeri aggression

A French delegation will be sent to Armenia to assess the current situation on borders, French Defense...

Missing Armenian soldier found alive

Private Samvel G. Antanyan, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces who was missing in action since...

No change in situation on border – Armenia Ministry of Defense

No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 09:00, September...

U.S. policymakers consider sale of armaments to Armenia - ANCA

United States policymakers are considering the sale of U.S. armaments to Armenia, the Armenian National...

No change in situation on border – Armenia Ministry of Defense

No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:30, September...

Azerbaijan attempted to commit another border provocation. Armenian Defense Ministry

On September 23, at around 19:30, one of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resorted to a provocation,...

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Intentional destruction of cultural heritage sites by Azerbaijan is challenge to whole mankind – FM Mirzoyan

Zakar Keshishyan's concert held in Stepanakert

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

A chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters has started in Stepanakert

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

Russian State Duma Speaker meets with Azerbaijani President in Baku

US calls on Russia to stop loose talk about nuclear weapons, top diplomat says

Japan expands sanctions on Russia, bans export of chemical weapons-related goods

Lukashenko says Belarus won’t announce mobilization

