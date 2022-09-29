Peace cannot be forced – EU’s Special Representative comments on latest Azeri provocation on border with Armenia

European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, has commented on the September 28 provocation of Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia, as a result of which 3 Armenian servicemen were killed.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today there were again reports of three Armenian soldiers killed and one Azerbaijani wounded. These and many other senseless victims feed hate and instability. Security is only truly possible if borders are respected and troops don’t face each other at close distances. Peace cannot be forced”, he tweeted.