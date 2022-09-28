US Senators Menendez and Rubio introduce resolution condemning Azerbaijan military aggression against Armenia

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and senior member Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced bipartisan legislation Tuesday condemning Azerbaijan’s recent unprovoked attack on Armenia, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Also, this legislation calls for the immediate end to U.S. security assistance to Azerbaijan, urges the release of Armenian POWs, and exploring sanctions against Azerbaijan for war crimes.

The resolution also urges Azerbaijan to respect the territorial integrity of Armenia and send robust U.S. assistance to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia.

“Azerbaijan’s renewed assault on Armenian territory and callous targeting of civilian infrastructure is a horrifying show of disregard for human life,” Chairman Menendez said. “As communities across the region, including in Kapan, Goris, Jermuk, Vardenis, and Tchakaten suffer at the hands of the Aliyev regime, the United States must match our words of support with robust action for the people of Armenia. With this resolution, we are making it clear that it is a national security imperative for the U.S. government to do the right thing and once and for all halt security assistance to Azerbaijan.”

The Senate resolution comes in the wake of two measures introduced in the U.S. House—led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jackie Speier (D-CA) respectively, and supported by the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues—which condemn Azerbaijan’s latest attacks against Armenia and Artsakh, urge an end to military aid to Azerbaijan, and urge U.S. and international investigations into Azerbaijani war crimes. The Schiff Resolution (H.Res.1351) currently has 48 cosponsors.