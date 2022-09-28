Armenia’s Security Council Secretary presents details from meeting with Azerbaijani presidential aide

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan presented details from his meeting held with assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev.
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and senior member Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced bipartisan legislation Tuesday condemning Azerbaijan’s recent unprovoked attack on Armenia, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan presented details from his meeting held...
President of France Emmanuel Macron reiterated his demand on respecting Armenia’s territorial integrity...
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, met with the Azerbaijan presidential...
The Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Kristinne Grigoryan, on Tuesday met with the Secretary General...
The consequences of the Azeri aggression must be eliminated and first of all the Azeri troops must withdraw...
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan expressed condolences over the tragic incident that took...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.21 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...
On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...
Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...
Today, on September 27, on the anniversary of the Third Artsakh War, a ceremony dedicated to the memory of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Motherland was held at the 'Luso Khoran' monument installed in the Stepanakert Memorial Complex.
On September 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by a group of high-ranking...
On September 27, with the participation of thousands of citizens, in memory of the martyred heroes of...
On Monday, Wizz Air started operating flights on the route Rome-Yerevan- Rome.
Two years ago, on September 27th, Armenians woke up to news that Azerbaijan is attacking Artsakh. Although...
A monument named "Luso Khoran" has been erected in the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, dedicated to the...
A moment of silence will be declared in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert on September 27, at 11:00, in...
A French delegation will be sent to Armenia to assess the current situation on borders, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said during the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan.
Private Samvel G. Antanyan, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces who was missing in action since...
No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 09:00, September...
United States policymakers are considering the sale of U.S. armaments to Armenia, the Armenian National...
No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:30, September...
On September 23, at around 19:30, one of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resorted to a provocation,...
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
