Armenia’s Security Council Secretary presents details from meeting with Azerbaijani presidential aide

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan presented details from his meeting held with assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev.

September 28, 2022

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We have discussed the long-term peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the necessity of establishing peace in the region. We attached importance to the elimination of the consequences of the latest aggression”, Armen Grigoryan said in a statement on social media.

On September 27, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hosted a meeting between Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev in Washington D.C.