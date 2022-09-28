Macron demands Aliyev to respect Armenia’s territorial integrity

President of France Emmanuel Macron reiterated his demand on respecting Armenia’s territorial integrity during a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the French presidency said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: President Macron called Aliyev following his September 26 meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Paris.

“The French President repeated his call address to his Azerbaijani colleague on returning to the ceasefire and holding the troops in their initial positions. There are numerous deaths as a result of the clashes of the recent days. He also reminded about his demand to respect Armenia’s territorial integrity,” the presidency said.

Macron also noted the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s readiness to continue negotiations over unresolved issues. Macron underscored France’s readiness to contribute to these talks.