Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, met with the Azerbaijan presidential aide, Hikmet Hajiyev, on Tuesday at the White House—and at the initiative of US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

September 28, 2022, 09:20 Armenia Security Council chief, Azerbaijan president aide meet at White House, discuss peaceful settlement process

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today, I hosted Hikmet Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan for direct and constructive talks. We discussed the importance of avoiding further violence and pursuing time-bound and focused negotiations. We also identified concrete steps forward in support of a stable and lasting peace”, Jake Sullivan tweeted.