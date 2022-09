Private Samvel G. Antanyan, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces who was missing in action since September 14 after Azerbaijan launched the large-scale attack on Armenia, was found alive, the Ministry of Defense said.

September 28, 2022, 09:17 Missing Armenian soldier found alive

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Defense Ministry reports that the soldier's state of health is satisfactory.