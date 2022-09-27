It’s unequivocal, Azeri troops must withdraw from sovereign territory of Armenia – FM Mirzoyan

The consequences of the Azeri aggression must be eliminated and first of all the Azeri troops must withdraw from sovereign territory of Armenia and the Armenian prisoners of war must be returned and the ceasefire must be fully maintained, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said in a statement to the press after his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Foreign Ministers of the two countries had a comprehensive discussion on regional and international developments. FM Mirzoyan presented the situation in the South Caucasus, including the aftermath of the latest Azerbaijani aggression against sovereign territory of Armenia.

“We attach importance to the targeted and adequate reaction by the international community addressed to Azerbaijan’s maximalist and criminal aspirations against stability and peace. Inadequate reactions equalizing the aggressor and the victim of the aggression lead to new crimes. And in this context we value friendly Greece’s position on the current situation. It is unequivocal, the consequences of the aggression must be eliminated, that is, first of all the Azerbaijani armed forces must withdraw from sovereign territory of Armenia, the Armenian prisoners of war must be returned and the ceasefire must be fully maintained,” the Armenian FM said.

FM Mirzoyan said that the international community must prevent Azerbaijan’s opportunistic steps and possible new aggressions through clear actions and mechanisms.

FM Mirzoyan thanked Greece and the Greek government for the continuous support to Armenia and the Armenian people, especially at times when the Armenian nation is facing the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Armenian FM said that the Greek FM’s current visit to Armenia, just like his visit during the 44-Day War in 2020, is the assurance of solidarity and support which Armenia highly appreciates.

The foreign ministers also discussed the development of the Armenian-Greek relations. “Over the course of the past thirty years we succeeded in establishing solid interstate relations and develop comprehensive bilateral agenda which includes active political dialogue, cooperation in economy, defense, transportation, culture and other important areas. We recorded that effective partnership exists also in the Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral format,” FM Mirzoyan said, expressing conviction that through joint efforts it will be possible to further develop this important format and serve it for advancing the vital interests of the three countries.