Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan expressed condolences over the tragic incident that took place in one of the schools of the Russian Federation.

September 27, 2022, 16:20 President Arayik Harutyunyan expressed condolences over the tragic incident taken place in one of the schools in Russia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''We have learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the shooting in one of the schools in Izhevsk, the capital of the Republic of Udmurtia of the Russian Federation, which took dozens of human lives.

On behalf of the people of the Artsakh Republic and on my personal behalf, I express my condolences and support to the relatives and friends of the students and adults who fell victim to the tragic accident, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Together with the fraternal Russian people, at this difficult moment, we share the grief and pain of loss,'' reads the letter.