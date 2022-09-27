Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Int'l community’s non-addressed statements give green light to next aggressions of Azerbaijan – Artsakh Ombudsman

he international community must express a clear stance over the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan during the 2020 Artsakh War, and the return of captives is not a humanitarian gesture by Azerbaijan, but an obligation assumed by the international law.

Int'l community’s non-addressed statements give green light to next aggressions of Azerbaijan – Artsakh Ombudsman

Int'l community’s non-addressed statements give green light to next aggressions of Azerbaijan – Artsakh Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

“Two years have passed since the war. This was the war that was accompanied by the use of almost all types of war crimes, in other words, during the 44-Day War Azerbaijan has done what is banned by the international humanitarian law. Unfortunately, even two years after the war we do not yet see clear legal and political assessments of the crimes committed by Azerbaijan. Yes, there are legal processes in international courts, but the process lasts a little bit long, and only after the complete investigation the criminals will be punished and held accountable. But at least we had to expect and today as well we should continue to expect that the international community must express a clear position that that war was an aggressive war run by Azerbaijan which was accompanied by numerous crimes”, he said.

Moreover, he said that Azerbaijan is showing disrespect to the international judiciary bodies, it ignores the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights relating to the 44-Day War. Gegham Stepanyan said that there is the decision of the International Court of Justice of the UN on applying interim measures, but it has not changed Azerbaijan’s behavior.

“Moreover, if a legal decision has been made, the international community must first of all respect itself and its bodies and then hold accountable those who do not implement that decisions”, he stated.

To this day, Azerbaijan has not yet returned all Armenian captives.

“Here the talk was also about making the topic of captives a subject of political trade, which is both impermissible and unacceptable. It’s sometimes surprising to me when representatives of international organizations are trying to welcome when Azerbaijan is returning a new group of captives”, the Artsakh Ombudsman said.

“The return of captives cannot be a humanitarian gesture. It is an obligation set by the international law, which must be implemented, it must not be welcome or encouraged. It’s an obligation that must be fulfilled. And our direction should be that these mandatory points and demands must be fulfilled and not become a topic of political trade”, he said.

The Ombudsman sees necessity for joint work both from legal and political responsibility perspectives. As for the legal processes, he is optimistic and believes that there will be success in both courts – ECHR and ICJ, but states that in line with this there should also be the issue of the political responsibility. He highlights raising this issue in different structures as much as possible. “We need to draw the attention of representatives of various states and demand that if in other countries sanctions or other methods are imposed on the aggressor, the same should be done here because the international law must operate for all”, he said.

Commenting on Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia’s sovereign territory on this September 13th, Gegham Stepanyan said that the non-addressed statements of the international community sometimes with no content are just a green light for next Azerbaijani aggressions.

“If the international community with its indifference should allow, should create impunity for Azerbaijan, then everyone should understand that the international law is put under danger. This is not the issue of Armenia and the Armenian people only, it’s also the issue of the overall world order and the set rules”, he said.


     

Politics

It’s unequivocal, Azeri troops must withdraw from sovereign territory of Armenia – FM Mirzoyan

The consequences of the Azeri aggression must be eliminated and first of all the Azeri troops must withdraw from sovereign territory of Armenia and the Armenian prisoners of war must be returned and the ceasefire must be fully maintained, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said in a statement to the press after his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Yerevan.

All news from section

President Arayik Harutyunyan expressed condolences over the tragic incident taken place in one of the schools in Russia

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan expressed condolences over the tragic incident that took...

Int'l community’s non-addressed statements give green light to next aggressions of Azerbaijan – Artsakh Ombudsman

he international community must express a clear stance over the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan during...

Greek Foreign Minister arrives in Armenia

Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

Resolution introduced by Congresswoman condemns Azeri war crimes, demands int'l investigations and U.S. sanctions

Just a week after her participation in a historic Congressional delegation visit to Armenia, led by U.S....

Meeting of Foreign Minister David Babayan with the Los Angeles County Supervisors

On September 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with the Los...

Artsakh FM hosted at National Prelacy of Western Diocese of North America of Great House of Cilicia

On September 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the National...

Economy

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.21 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...

Society

President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the memorial events dedicated to the victims of the 44-day war

On September 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by a group of high-ranking officials, visited the Park after Freedom Fighters in Stepanakert, where he laid flowers on the plaque in memory of those fallen in the 44-day war.

All news from section

A cross procession held in Stepanakert

On September 27, with the participation of thousands of citizens, in memory of the martyred heroes of...

Wizz Air launches Rome-Yerevan-Rome flights

On Monday, Wizz Air started operating flights on the route Rome-Yerevan- Rome.

Two years after 44-Day War, Azerbaijan still continues aggressive actions against Artsakh and Armenia

Two years ago, on September 27th, Armenians woke up to news that Azerbaijan is attacking Artsakh. Although...

"Luso Khoran" Monument erected in Stepanakert Memorial Complex

A monument named "Luso Khoran" has been erected in the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, dedicated to the...

Moment of silence to be declared in Stepanakert on September 27, at 11:00

A moment of silence will be declared in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert on September 27, at 11:00, in...

539 families evacuated from border settlements of Armenia’s Vardenis as a result of latest Azeri attacks

539 families (2121 people) have been evacuated from the border settlements of Vardenis community of...

Military

No change in situation on border – Armenia Ministry of Defense

No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 09:00, September 27.

All news from section

U.S. policymakers consider sale of armaments to Armenia - ANCA

United States policymakers are considering the sale of U.S. armaments to Armenia, the Armenian National...

No change in situation on border – Armenia Ministry of Defense

No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:30, September...

Azerbaijan attempted to commit another border provocation. Armenian Defense Ministry

On September 23, at around 19:30, one of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resorted to a provocation,...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according...

Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire, opens fire at Armenian positions

On September 23, at around 07:40, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again violated the ceasefire,...

No changes in situation on the frontline – Defense Ministry spokesperson on surrounded Azeri unit in Jermuk direction

There’ve been no changes in the situation since the Chief of General Staff’s report on the frontline,...

It’s unequivocal, Azeri troops must withdraw from sovereign territory of Armenia – FM Mirzoyan
President Arayik Harutyunyan expressed condolences over the tragic incident taken place in one of the schools in Russia
Int'l community’s non-addressed statements give green light to next aggressions of Azerbaijan – Artsakh Ombudsman
Greek Foreign Minister arrives in Armenia
President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the memorial events dedicated to the victims of the 44-day war
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

All news from section

Photos

A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

All news from section

Intentional destruction of cultural heritage sites by Azerbaijan is challenge to whole mankind – FM Mirzoyan

Zakar Keshishyan's concert held in Stepanakert

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

Sport

A chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters has started in Stepanakert

All news from section

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Diaspora

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

All news from section

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

International

Russian State Duma Speaker meets with Azerbaijani President in Baku

All news from section

US calls on Russia to stop loose talk about nuclear weapons, top diplomat says

Japan expands sanctions on Russia, bans export of chemical weapons-related goods

Lukashenko says Belarus won’t announce mobilization

Most Read

month

week

day

Search