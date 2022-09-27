Artsakhpress

Society

Ceremony dedicated to the memory of the martyrs of the Third Artsakh War held at the Stepanakert Memorial Complex

Today, on September 27, on the anniversary of the Third Artsakh War, a ceremony dedicated to the memory of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Motherland was held at the 'Luso Khoran' monument installed at the Stepanakert Memorial Complex.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs,Vice-Chairman of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archimandrite Sahak Shakaryan, consecrated the "Luso Khoran" monument and the memorial service of the hero martyrs of the Third Artsakh War was performed.
14.jpg (2.12 MB)"Today is a day to perpetuate the memory of our brave sons. Our boys sacrificed the most precious thing-their lives. We are obliged to remember and respect their memory," said Archimandrite Sahak Shakaryan.
11.jpg (1.11 MB)According to Armen Asryan, President of “Union of Relatives of Killed and Missing Soldiers in Artsakh’s Third War" NGO, the war  unleashed by the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem on September 27, 2020 divided the lives of Artsakh people into two periods: before the war and after it.
He called on everyone, as a tribute to the memory of the heroic fighters, to unite and act for the benefit of the development of Artsakh.
13.jpg (1.71 MB)Mikayel Hajian, who lost his two sons in the 2016 and 2020 wars, said that September 27 is not a day of mourning, but a day of pride for the sons of the nation, a day of reassessment of ideas and a way of life.
The event was attended by the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the third President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, President of the Artsakh National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan and government officials.
