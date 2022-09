Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Greece will take place today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Within the working visit Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will receive the Foreign Minister of Greece as well.