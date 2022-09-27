President Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the memorial events dedicated to the victims of the 44-day war

On September 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by a group of high-ranking officials, visited the Park after Freedom Fighters in Stepanakert, where he laid flowers on the plaque in memory of those fallen in the 44-day war.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of State, together with representatives of the clergy, third president of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan and officials of the executive and legislative power branches, subsequently took part in the procession dedicated to the memory of the perished servicemen.

In the Memorial Complex of Stepanakert, President Harutyunyan was present at the consecration of the “Temple of Light” (“Luso Khoran”) monument dedicated to the 44-day war and at the memorial service for the freedom fighters fallen for the defense of the Motherland.

Thereafter in the military pantheon he laid flowers on the graves of the martyred heroes.