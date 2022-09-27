On September 27, with the participation of thousands of citizens, in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War, a cross procession was held in the Artsakh capital from the yard of St. Hakob Church.

September 27, 2022, 13:36 A cross procession held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, before the start of the cross-procession, Deputy leader of Artsakh Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church, Archimandrite Sahak Shakaryan addressed those gathered.

"After two years, we have gathered again to jointly commemorate the memory of our holy brothers and sisters who were martyred in the 44-day war. The Holy Book says that God forgives only after repentance. Today, we should be balanced and try our national potential, that is, with the help of the cross, to show our God-given national grace, anchored on faith in order to reawaken and brighten our country. Today is a moment to look into our soul and let it be a day of rebirth for each of us," said Father Sahak Shakaryan, in particular.

The attendees observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs of the Artsakh wars and prayed together, then marched to the Stepanakert Memorial Complex.