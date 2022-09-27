Resolution introduced by Congresswoman condemns Azeri war crimes, demands int'l investigations and U.S. sanctions

Just a week after her participation in a historic Congressional delegation visit to Armenia, led by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Jackie Speier (D-CA) has introduced legislation condemning Azerbaijan’s war crimes against Armenia and Artsakh, calling on the U.S. to explore sanctions and petition international tribunals to carry out appropriate investigations and sanctions, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Rep. Speier shared her intention to introduce the legislation during Washington DC meetings last week with Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan and Deputy Minister of Culture Lernik Hovanessian, following the ANCA’s Federal Policy Seminar. In addition to pursuing sanctions for war crimes, the resolution calls for an investigation into Azerbaijan’s ongoing illegal imprisonment of Armenian POWs, condemns the destruction of Armenian churches and historic sites, and reaffirms the territorial integrity of Armenia and Artsakh. Rep. Speier is joined by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Vice-Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), and fellow Armenian American Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA) in spearheading the measure.

“We welcome today’s introduction of Congresswoman Speier’s war-crimes resolution – alongside Congressman Schiff’s measure condemning Azerbaijan’s attacks,” said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the ANCA. “Both are powerful, bipartisan expressions of Congressional support for the statutory measures required to enforce Section 907 and cut-off all U.S. military aid to an oil-rich Azerbaijani government that is attacking Armenia and ethnically-cleansing Artsakh.”

“Congresswoman Speier is ending her service in the U.S. Congress in the same spirit she entered this great house of democracy – as a courageous and caring voice for the Armenian people – in her House district, across America, living in our homeland, and throughout the world,” said ANCA San Francisco Bay Area Chair Matt Senekeremian, who resides in Rep. Speier’s district. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with her in seeking to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its war-crimes.”

Rep. Speier’s measure follows the introduction earlier this month of H.Res.1351, spearheaded by Rep. Adam Schiff and Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders, calling for an immediate end to U.S. aid to Azerbaijan, and condemning President Aliyev’s unprovoked attack against Armenia and Artsakh. The measure currently has 44 cosponsors.