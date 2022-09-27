Meeting of Foreign Minister David Babayan with the Los Angeles County Supervisors

On September 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with the Los Angeles County Supervisors.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to cementing and developing the relations between Los Angeles and Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

The sides also discussed the current situation and possible developments in the South Caucasus region.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan participated in the meeting.