Artsakh FM hosted at National Prelacy of Western Diocese of North America of Great House of Cilicia

On September 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the National Prelacy of the Western Diocese of North America of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, where he met with members of the national, central and diocesan administration, representatives of the Pan-Armenian Council and Armenian community, the Foreign Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, the social-economic situation in the Republic, the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, the development of intra-Armenian relations, and regional developments were discussed during the meeting.

David Babayan stressed the important role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in the state-building process, in cementing the Motherland-Diaspora ties and maintaining the national identity in the Diaspora.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan also participated in the meeting.


     

All news from section

All news from section

All news from section

All news from section

All news from section

All news from section

All news from section

All news from section

