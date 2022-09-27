Wizz Air launches Rome-Yerevan-Rome flights

On Monday, Wizz Air started operating flights on the route Rome-Yerevan- Rome.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: These flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from “Armenia” International Airports” CJS.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please, visit the webpage of the airline at wizzair.com or contact the local travel agency.