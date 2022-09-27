Wizz Air launches Rome-Yerevan-Rome flights

On Monday, Wizz Air started operating flights on the route Rome-Yerevan- Rome.
On September 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with the Los Angeles County Supervisors.
On September 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the National...
On the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the 44-Day Artsakh War, the United States Embassy in Armenia...
President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan addressed a message on the 2nd anniversary of the 44-Day Artsakh...
On September 26, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with representatives of...
Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan, State Minister Artak Beglaryan, Chairman of the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.21 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...
On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...
Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...
Two years ago, on September 27th, Armenians woke up to news that Azerbaijan is attacking Artsakh. Although...
A monument named "Luso Khoran" has been erected in the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, dedicated to the...
A moment of silence will be declared in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert on September 27, at 11:00, in...
539 families (2121 people) have been evacuated from the border settlements of Vardenis community of...
On September 23, social entrepreneur, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, accompanied with...
Well-known businessman, social entrepreneur philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met yesterday with a group...
No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 09:00, September 27.
United States policymakers are considering the sale of U.S. armaments to Armenia, the Armenian National...
No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:30, September...
On September 23, at around 19:30, one of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resorted to a provocation,...
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according...
On September 23, at around 07:40, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again violated the ceasefire,...
There’ve been no changes in the situation since the Chief of General Staff’s report on the frontline,...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
