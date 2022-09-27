President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan addressed a message on the 2nd anniversary of the 44-Day Artsakh War, the Presidential Office said.

September 27, 2022, 11:10 ‘44-Day War was an existential challenge for Armenia and Artsakh’ – Armenian President addresses message

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads:

“Dear people,

Dear compatriots,

On September 27th, 2020, the 44-Day War was unleashed by the military operations of Azerbaijan, nullifying the efforts made by partner countries and international organizations for years aimed at the peaceful, negotiated settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict without use of force.

Two years ago on this day our nation faced another trial, our Armed Forces, volunteers, doctors and citizens were again had to defend in the battlefield the inalienable rights of our compatriots of Artsakh to live and create in their own homeland.

The 44-Day War was an existential challenge for Armenia and Artsakh full of irreversible losses.

I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the relatives of our devotees fallen at the battle. I bow before their memory.

Today, in this difficult period full of trials, it’s the duty of all of us to worthily appreciate the sacrifice of our fallen heroes and understand that they fell for the sake of life, for the unquestionable right of our people to live and for peace that we are still fighting for.

Strength and courage to all of us for the sake of our independence and freedom”.