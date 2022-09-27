US remains committed to working towards peace for South Caucasus: Embassy’s statement on 2nd anniversary of 44-Day War

On the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the 44-Day Artsakh War, the United States Embassy in Armenia extended its condolences to the families of all those who were killed and injured during the war.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On September 27, we remember those who lost their lives in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured. The United States remains committed to working towards peace for the South Caucasus region”, the Embassy said in a statement.

The Embassy also attached a photo to the statement, showing Ambassador Lynne Tracy lighting a candle at Saint Gregory the Illuminator Church in Goris.