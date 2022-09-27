On September 26, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with representatives of the U.S. Armenian Bar Association headed by Chairwoman Lucy Varpetian, Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the Artsakh problem and cementing the Pan-Armenian ties were discussed during the meeting.

Minister Babayan stressed the importance of the activities of the U.S. Armenian Bar Association in the legal and information spheres, as well as its contribution to the protection of the interests of Artsakh.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan participated in the meeting.