Politics

David Babayan Met with Representatives of the U.S. Armenian Bar Association

On September 26, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with representatives of the U.S. Armenian Bar Association headed by Chairwoman Lucy Varpetian, Artsakh MFA stated.

David Babayan Met with Representatives of the U.S. Armenian Bar Association

David Babayan Met with Representatives of the U.S. Armenian Bar Association

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS:   Issues related to the Artsakh problem and cementing the Pan-Armenian ties were discussed during the meeting.

Minister Babayan stressed the importance of the activities of the U.S. Armenian Bar Association in the legal and information spheres, as well as its contribution to the protection of the interests of Artsakh.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan participated in the meeting.


     

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.21 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

A monument named "Luso Khoran" has been erected in the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, dedicated to the memory of the fallenheroes of the Third Artsakh War.

No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 09:00, September 27.

