United States policymakers are considering the sale of U.S. armaments to Armenia, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

September 27, 2022, 09:12 U.S. policymakers consider sale of armaments to Armenia - ANCA

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “For the first time since the rebirth of Armenian independence in 1991, U.S. policymakers - under sustained bipartisan pressure from Congress - are considering the sale of U.S. armaments to help Armenia defend itself against relentless (Turkey-backed) Azerbaijani aggression and ethnic-cleansing,” the ANCA said in a statement.