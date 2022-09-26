Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 3.21 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 398.31 (down by AMD 7.72), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 443.13 (down by AMD 16.18), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.14 (down by AMD 0.11) in the country.