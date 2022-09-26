16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Armenian Public Television (AMPTV) are excited to announce the 16 countries participating in the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Yerevan, Armenia.
Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan, State Minister Artak Beglaryan, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social and Health Affairs, Head of the Artsakh-Belgium Friendship Group Aram Grigoryan met on September 24 with member of the Belgian Senate, Head of Belgium-Armenia Friendship Group Mark Demesmaeker and his delegation, the Ombudsperson said on social media.
An issue relating to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey is included...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan departed for France on a working visit, his Office said.
On September 25, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with U.S. Congressman...
Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan has travelled to the U.S., his office said...
On September 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in...
Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony held in London, which experts call the "Oscar" of packaging design.
On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...
Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...
A moment of silence will be declared in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert on September 27, at 11:00, in memory of all those fallen at the 44-Day War in 2020, the State Commission coordinating the events dedicated to September 27 said.
539 families (2121 people) have been evacuated from the border settlements of Vardenis community of...
On September 23, social entrepreneur, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, accompanied with...
Well-known businessman, social entrepreneur philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met yesterday with a group...
An Armenian civilian, who was wounded in the latest attacks of Azerbaijan on Armenia and was receiving...
Today, on September 21, at the monument dedicated to the memory of the fallen student-freedom fighters...
No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:30, September 26.
On September 23, at around 19:30, one of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resorted to a provocation,...
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according...
On September 23, at around 07:40, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again violated the ceasefire,...
There’ve been no changes in the situation since the Chief of General Staff’s report on the frontline,...
No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:00, September...
On September 20, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire with some periodicity in the eastern...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
