16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Armenian Public Television (AMPTV) are excited to announce the 16 countries participating in the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Yerevan, Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Albania (RTSH), France (France TV), Georgia (GPB), Ireland (TG4), Italy (Rai), Kazakhstan (Khabar Agency), Malta (PBS), Netherlands (AVROTROS), North Macedonia (MKRTV), Poland (TVP), Portugal (RTP), Serbia (RTS), Spain (TVE), United Kingdom (BBC) and Ukraine (UA:PBC) will all compete alongside hosts Armenia (AMPTV).

The UK, host country for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, will take part for the first time since 2005.

Armenia are staging the 20th edition of the competition, featuring new songs from young artists aged between 9 and 14-years-old, thanks to Maléna’s cooly delivered victory with Qami Qami in Paris last year.

As the Junior Eurovision Song Contest is returning for its 20th spin around the sun - a never-ending whirl bringing joy and fun to young people–AMPTV have chosen the slogan “Spin The Magic” for the event.

The accompanying artwork which will feature throughout the show, and on the Contest’s digital platforms, features an internationally recognized toy: the spinning top.

This particular variety of spinning top is unique in Armenian culture; featuring traditional patterns that appear on historical architecture, carpets, and costumes across the Host City of Yerevan.

These old-school wooden toys have been given a neon twist - quite literally - to reflect a modern Armenia.

“It was very important for us to choose a symbol that would reflect the magic of the competition, the 20th spin of Junior Eurovision that would unite all the children taking part,” said Hovhannes Movsisyan, CEO of Public TV of Armenia.

“I am convinced that everyone has fond memories about this toy. While developing the idea, we realized that a lot of countries have spinning tops, each of them unique. This perfectly reflects the values of the JESC - everyone is united around the idea of magic, music and joy and at the same time presents a different song and performance.”

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest added:

“We’re delighted to be welcoming talented young artists from 16 countries this year to Yerevan for the 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest. It’s exciting to be returning to the Armenian capital for the first time in over a decade to “Spin The Magic” on this special anniversary - and welcoming back the U.K. to the competition, our host country for ESC 2023.There’s so much energy, passion and creativity from our colleagues at AMPTV and we can’t wait to see a spectacular show in December.”

This year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in the Armenian capital on Sunday 11 December at 16:00 CET.