Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony held in London, which experts call the "Oscar" of packaging design.

September 26, 2022, 14:44 Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Founding Director of Haterk Food Company Samvel Mirzakhanyan noted the importance of the achievement and emphasized that it had become a reality due to high quality and professional approach.

"We set a creative task to put feelings, adventure shades into the design, as well as to express the identity of the brand through 9 types of natural honey, juices and the pomegranate. It's important to convey the brand's promise of a "healthy and energetic life." Many products were produced for the first time in Haterk," S. Mirzakhanyan said, in particular.

According to him, the title and prestigious award of being recognized as the best in the world among 100 foreign competitors obligates to work more and create the best products. Samvel Mirzakhanyan noted that the products with new packaging will soon be on sale both in the local market and in several countries of the world.