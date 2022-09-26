An issue relating to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey is included in the agenda of the September 26th Cabinet meeting of Turkey, Yeni Safak newspaper reports.

September 26, 2022, 13:31 Turkish Cabinet meeting to address normalization process with Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The session will be chaired by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Cabinet meeting will also address the economic developments, various aspects of Turkey’s foreign policy, the current situation in Turkey-Greek relations, the Russian-Turkish ties, etc.