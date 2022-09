September 22, 2022 12:48

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh made a working visit to Chldran, Ashan and Haghorti communities of Martakert and Martuni districts and solar photovoltaic panels have been installed in animal farms.