The youth organizations of the Armenian community of Argentina on Sunday marched to the embassy of Azerbaijan, and expressed their protest in connection with the military attack on Armenia by Azerbaijan on September 13, as news.am informs, Diaro Armenia wrote.

September 26, 2022, 12:55 Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Reminding that Tuesday will mark the second year of the start of the war unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijan—and with the support of Turkey, the youth emphasized. "13 days ago, Azerbaijan started a new [military] aggression; in this case, against the Republic of Armenia and its people."

The Argentinean Armenian youth stressed that the reasons for this attack are the same as in 1915, when the Armenian Genocide began—that is, to implement the pan-Turkish plan.

Also, these youth issued a message to the newly appointed ambassador of Azerbaijan to Argentina, stressing that it is impossible to impose a policy of denial in Argentina and that they will not remain silent in this regard.