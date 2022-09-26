Foreign Minister David Babayan Met with U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff

On September 25, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict, and regional developments were discussed.

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh expressed his gratitude to Adam Schiff for his friendly attitude towards the Armenian people and constant support of Artsakh, as well as stressed that we in Artsakh highly appreciate the selfless struggle of Congressman Schiff and his counterparts for the protection of the legal rights of Artsakh Armenians.