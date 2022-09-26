Artsakhpress

Foreign Minister David Babayan Met with U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff

On September 25, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict, and regional developments were discussed.
The Foreign Minister of Artsakh expressed his gratitude to Adam Schiff for his friendly attitude towards the Armenian people and constant support of Artsakh, as well as stressed that we in Artsakh highly appreciate the selfless struggle of Congressman Schiff and his counterparts for the protection of the legal rights of Artsakh Armenians.
Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan participated in the meeting.

     

On September 25, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff.

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh made a working visit to Chldran, Ashan and Haghorti communities of Martakert and Martuni districts and solar photovoltaic panels have been installed in animal farms.

Moment of silence to be declared in Stepanakert on September 27, at 11:00

A moment of silence will be declared in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert on September 27, at 11:00, in memory of all those fallen at the 44-Day War in 2020, the State Commission coordinating the events dedicated to September 27 said.

Azerbaijan attempted to commit another border provocation. Armenian Defense Ministry

On September 23, at around 19:30, one of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resorted to a provocation, trying to penetrate the rear of one of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

