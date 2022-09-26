On September 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in the liturgy held in the St. Leon (Ghevontiants) Armenian Cathedral of Burbank, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

September 26, 2022, 10:12 Foreign Minister David Babayan Participated in the Liturgy Held in the St. Leon (Ghevontiants) Armenian Cathedral of Burbank

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister had a meeting with leader of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America, His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian.

Issues related to the current situation in Artsakh, the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement process, regional developments, and the Homeland-Diaspora relations were discussed during the meeting.