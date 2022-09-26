Foreign Minister David Babayan Participated in the Liturgy Held in the St. Leon (Ghevontiants) Armenian Cathedral of Burbank

On September 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in the liturgy held in the St. Leon (Ghevontiants) Armenian Cathedral of Burbank, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.
On September 25, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff.
Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan has travelled to the U.S., his office said...
On September 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in...
On September 23, within the framework of his working visit to the USA, Minister of Foreign Affairs of...
On September 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Los Angeles with community representatives.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in New York.
On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh made a working visit to Chldran, Ashan and Haghorti communities of Martakert and Martuni districts and solar photovoltaic panels have been installed in animal farms.
The American dollar's (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1.
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian Fraser Institute.
Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from Russia has increased.
The American dollar's (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1.
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic Initiatives.
The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their meeting to work on strategic initiatives.
539 families (2121 people) have been evacuated from the border settlements of Vardenis community of Gegharkunik province as a result of the latest aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia.
On September 23, social entrepreneur, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, accompanied with his family, visited Artsakh.
Well-known businessman, social entrepreneur philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met yesterday with a group of students and youth in Artsakh.
An Armenian civilian, who was wounded in the latest attacks of Azerbaijan on Armenia and was receiving treatment, has died.
Today, on September 21, at the monument dedicated to the memory of the fallen student-freedom fighters...
Improvement works are being carried out on Artur Mkrtchyan Street in Stepanakert.
On September 23, at around 19:30, one of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resorted to a provocation, trying to penetrate the rear of one of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry.
On September 23, at around 07:40, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again violated the ceasefire,...
There've been no changes in the situation since the Chief of General Staff's report on the frontline.
No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:00, September 23.
On September 20, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire with some periodicity in the eastern...
Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen killed as a result of the latest attack on...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
