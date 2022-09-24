Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Visited the Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles

On September 23, within the framework of his working visit to the USA, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles and met with the Consulate staff members, Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: David Babayan noted the important role of the Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles in cementing the Homeland-Diaspora relations, stressing in this context the need to continuously expand and deepen the relations with Armenian-populated areas.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosian, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan participated in the meeting.