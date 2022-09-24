On September 23, at around 19:30, one of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resorted to a provocation, trying to penetrate the rear of one of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

September 24, 2022, 10:36 Azerbaijan attempted to commit another border provocation. Armenian Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Thanks to the skillful actions of the units of the RA Armed Forces, the enemy was pushed back to the starting positions. There are no losses on the Armenian side.

Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Aram Torosyan said.

here were no other incidents during the night. As of 10:00 am on September 24, the situation is relatively stable.