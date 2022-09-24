Armenian, Georgian Prime Ministers meet in New York

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in New York.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Prime Minister referred to the occupation of the territories of Armenia as a result of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia and the resulting situation.

Irakli Garibashvili emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and reaffirmed Georgia's readiness to contribute to it.