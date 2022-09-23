Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Lukashenko says Belarus won’t announce mobilization

There would be no mobilization in Belarus, the country’s president Alexander Lukashenko announced on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This mobilization is in Russia. The fact is that they [the West] are now trying to guess what we are up to <...>. There will be no mobilization. It's a lie," the BelTA news agency quoted the president as saying.

The president noted that the authorities' opponents are creating various fakes in this regard. He stressed that Belarus would definitely respond to the possible threats and attempts to commit acts of terrorism. According to him, to this end, various drills are regularly being held, including those involving the people's militia, so that people would know their duties and have the necessary military skills.


     

Politics

Deputy FM, CSTO chief discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas met today with Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan, the CSTO Secretariat said.

Politics

U.S. Senator calls on Biden Administration to halt all security assistance to Azerbaijan

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ), the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, citing...

Armenian FM briefs Jordanian counterpart on consequences of Azerbaijani aggression

On September 22, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York to participate in the...

Draft Constitution of Artsakh put for public debate

The Professional Committee on Constitutional Reforms under the President of the Republic of Artsakh...

David Babayan Met with the Leadership of Ramkavar Azatakan Party

On September 22, within the framework of his working visit to the USA, Minister of Foreign Affairs of...

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s speech at 77th session of UN General Assembly

As part of his working visit to New York, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan delivered a speech...

US Secretary of State Blinken highlights need for comprehensive, long-term settlement of NK conflict

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York City within...

Economy

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh made a working visit to Chldran, Ashan and Haghorti communities of Martakert and Martuni districts and solar photovoltaic panels have been installed in animal farms.

Economy

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Society

539 families evacuated from border settlements of Armenia’s Vardenis as a result of latest Azeri attacks

539 families (2121 people) have been evacuated from the border settlements of Vardenis community of Gegharkunik province as a result of the latest aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia.

Society

Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students of Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University

On September 23, social entrepreneur, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, accompanied with...

Ruben Vardanyan held a meeting with a group of citizens holding a sit-in in Stepanakert

Well-known businessman, social entrepreneur philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met yesterday with a group...

One of Armenia civilians wounded in recent Azerbaijan military aggression dies

An Armenian civilian, who was wounded in the latest attacks of Azerbaijan on Armenia and was receiving...

The oath-taking ceremony of the first-year students was held in the Artsakh State University

Today, on September 21, at the monument dedicated to the memory of the fallen student-freedom fighters...

Works are being done to improve Stepanakert’s Artur Mkrtchyan Street

Improvement works are being carried out on Artur Mkrtchyan Street in Stepanakert.

Military

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which since the evening of September 22 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions and settlements in different directions.

Military

Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire, opens fire at Armenian positions

On September 23, at around 07:40, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again violated the ceasefire,...

No changes in situation on the frontline – Defense Ministry spokesperson on surrounded Azeri unit in Jermuk direction

There’ve been no changes in the situation since the Chief of General Staff’s report on the frontline,...

No change in situation on border – Armenia Ministry of Defense

No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 10:00, September...

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire at border with Armenia

On September 20, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire with some periodicity in the eastern...

Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 95 servicemen to Armenia

Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen killed as a result of the latest attack on...

No change in situation on border – Armenia Ministry of Defense

No change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been registered as of 09:00, September...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Analytical

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Interview

Culture

Intentional destruction of cultural heritage sites by Azerbaijan is challenge to whole mankind – FM Mirzoyan

Culture

Zakar Keshishyan's concert held in Stepanakert

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Sport

A chess tournament between disabled and wounded freedom fighters has started in Stepanakert

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Diaspora

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

Diaspora

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

International

Lukashenko says Belarus won’t announce mobilization

International

US Congressman Schiff: These atrocities will continue until international community condemns Aliyev

Borrell announces new sanctions on Russia because of referendums

Tbilisi, Baku, Kyiv and Chisinau sign protocol on improving free trade

