Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas met today with Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan, the CSTO Secretariat said.

September 23, 2022, 17:00 Deputy FM, CSTO chief discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The sides discussed the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the joint political and diplomatic measures necessary for easing the tension in the region.