Russia sees no preconditions for negotiations with Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

A negotiation process between Moscow and Kiev could be useful, but there are no preconditions for that yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A negotiations process is, of course, useful. It is useful for achievement of our goals. But, as we have said it already, we see no preconditions for a negotiations process,” the spokesman said.

He noted that Ukraine withdrew from the negotiations process several months ago and “states on various levels - from high to the highest - that it plans to solve problems on the battlefield.”

“You are well aware of our President’s reaction,” Peskov concluded.